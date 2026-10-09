Why is the trade deficit getting bigger?

Trump’s tariffs are intended to narrow the gap. It is widening.

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of stacked shipping containers toppling towards a bald eagle
The growing trade deficit is ‘notable,’ given President Donald Trump’s trade policies
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade wars were intended to reduce the U.S. trade deficit. It is getting bigger instead. The gap between imports and exports hit $100 billion in August, a sign that Trump is losing ground on a signature policy.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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