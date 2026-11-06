Today's Big Question

Will interest rates continue to rise?

Despite inflationary pressures, UK economy is improving but higher rates might just be the norm

By
Published
Illustration of a percentage symbol composed of a lit rocket
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned of more interest rate rises to come but this increase ‘should not be seen as the start of a cycle of hikes’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

“After months of waiting, the Bank of England was finally forced off the sidelines,” Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, told The Times after the central bank hiked interest rates to 4%.

Conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices consistently above $100 a barrel in recent months, and hopes have faded that a deal could lead to a reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz. As a result, the Bank now expects UK inflation to rise to 4.9% in the middle of next year, up from the 3.2% it forecast in July.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Explore More
Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing