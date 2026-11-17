Alan Milburn has called for a “complete system reset” to tackle the UK’s youth unemployment crisis in his much-trailed report, released this morning. The former health and social care secretary has made a series of major recommendations aimed at helping Britain’s million young people “not in employment, education or training” (Neet) over the next decade.

Opportunity guarantee

Perhaps the most striking recommendation is the introduction of a legal guarantee entitling young people who have been unemployed for more than 12 months to a six-month job placement, training or employment support. This “opportunity guarantee”, supported by a new Youth Opportunity Service in England, would be modelled on local authorities’ legal responsibility to offer support to homeless people and children in care. This carrot would be tied to a stick, however; those who refuse to take up their placement could potentially lose their benefits.

Benefits cuts

To bring the welfare bill down, Milburn recommends making under-25s ineligible for the health element of universal credit (UC) or for personal independence payments, the main disability benefit in England and Wales. These would be replaced with a new “youth allowance”, which would be paid at the standard rate of UC.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Speaking to Sky News this morning, the former health secretary admitted there “will be some young people who are worse off at least initially as a consequence of benefit changes. But in the end, the best thing for people is to get them into work.”

Wage subsidies

Cutting the welfare bill for Neets would allow the government to subsidise wages for young people. Financial incentives for businesses include a £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant for hiring young people who have been out of work for six months or longer. The estimated £5.8 billion a year cost to the taxpayer would be offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings, and a further £2.4 billion in projected extra tax revenue and lower benefit payments as more young people enter employment.

Critics have been quick to point out that this will save the government only £200 million a year overall, with the Conservatives expected to seize on this as proof that Labour is not serious about bringing down the ballooning welfare bill.

National Insurance U-turn

Slightly awkward for the government, which raised National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for employers last year, is Milburn’s recommendation to reverse the increases for workers aged 21 to 24. Reducing NI costs for firms, starting with the retail and hospitality sectors that provide almost 40% of jobs for under-25s, should form part of a wider push from the government to make it “cheaper, simpler and less risky to hire a young person”, the report said.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Education and apprenticeships

Prevention should start early, with schools required to identify pupils at risk of becoming Neet, the report recommends. An extra 150,000 further-education places should be funded for 18- to 24-year-olds, with an aim of doubling the number of young people completing apprenticeships by 2036 to “rival university as a mainstream destination”.