How will the ‘Made in Europe’ scheme work?

UK seeks access to EU’s protectionist industrial programme aimed at reducing reliance on China and US

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Made in Europe
‘Made in Europe’ is designed to help stimulate demand for European-made goods in struggling industries and growth sectors
(Image credit: Wodicka / ullstein bild / Getty Images)

The UK is considering spending £450 million a year to give students from the EU discounted university fees, said The Guardian. But it wants access to the bloc’s “Made in Europe” protectionist industrial scheme in return.

What is ‘Made in Europe’?

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