Lucasfilm passes ‘Star Wars’ torch to new leaders
Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down after 14 years at the company
What happened
Lucasfilm on Thursday announced that Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas’ handpicked successor, is stepping down as president after nearly 14 years and will be replaced by new co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan. Filoni, a “Star Wars” veteran best known for his work on “The Mandalorian” and the animated series “The Clone Wars,” will remain chief creative officer.
Who said what
Kennedy “oversaw a highly lucrative but often contentious period in ‘Star Wars’ history that yielded a blockbuster trilogy and acclaimed streaming spinoffs” but “found increasing frustration from longtime fans,” The Associated Press said. “Her relationship with ‘Star Wars’ loyalists became a saga of its own.”
With its expensive productions and sometimes “toxic” fan base, “Lucasfilm is extraordinarily difficult to run,” The New York Times said. Kennedy “became a lightning rod,” especially when it came to “diversity in casting and storytelling,” but Filoni is “known for his strong standing among ‘Star Wars’ die-hards,” and with his elevation, “Disney is signaling that it believes the boutique studio is on the right path.”
What next?
The main tasks facing Feloni and Brennan “will be to find ways to keep ‘Star Wars’ fresh and relevant,” and in good standing with its “very vocal” fans, Variety said. They are taking over Lucasfilm “at a pivotal time, as ‘Star Wars’ is set to return to theatrical releases after years of false starts,” The Verge said. Kennedy is a producer of this year’s “The Mandalorian & Grogu” and next year’s “Star Wars: Starfighter,” a “high-stakes” movie “intended to evolve the franchise beyond the Skywalker saga,” the Times said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
