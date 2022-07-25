Reports: Pence's former chief of staff testified to grand jury in Jan. 6 probe

Marc Short, the onetime chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, The New York Times reports.

Short, who spent between two to three hours testifying, was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, people familiar with the matter told the Times. He is the highest ranking official from the Trump administration known to have appeared before the grand jury.

No details have been released regarding Short's testimony. Previously, Short appeared before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, and shared information on former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure Pence into joining the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

In the spring, the Department of Justice expanded its criminal probe into the Jan. 6 riot to include the organization of the "Stop the Steal" rally that took place right before the Capitol attack, several people familiar with the matter told ABC News, and subpoenas have been issued to people who helped plan the event.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters there "is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what it's not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren't, and there will continue to be that speculation. We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism."