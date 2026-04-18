Political cartoons for April 18

Saturday’s political cartoons include miserable measles, Biblical parallels, and more

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published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;RED STATE&amp;rdquo;. It shows a map of the United States with dots in certain places to indicate measles outbreaks. A big cluster of red dots is centered on Utah.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pope Leo is on the balcony at the Vatican. Voices from the crowd yell out, &amp;ldquo;Liberal!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Protext immigrants?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Love the poor?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;No war?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Weak!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Stay in your own lane!&amp;rdquo; Jesus is on a cross behind the Pope and says, &amp;ldquo;Funny, Leo&amp;hellip;They said the same things about me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pope Leo is on the green at a golf course with his crook in the hole. Donald Trump has hit a good shot that bounces off the crook instead of going in the hole. Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;War!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

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