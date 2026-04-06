Political cartoons for April 6

Monday's political cartoons include the Easter Bondi, the war in Iran, and regime change

By
published

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Angel Boligan / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon

(Image credit: Malcolm McGookin / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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