Political cartoons for July 6

Monday’s political cartoons include a clean up job, ketchup stains, and more

By
Published

Uncle Sam sweeps up trash from an America 250 celebration and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;So now what?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A group of White House aides are in the hallway outside the Oval Office, which has been renamed &amp;ldquo;The Golden Oval&amp;rdquo;. A voice from inside the office shouts, &amp;ldquo;No more RED ketchup&amp;rdquo; as a waiter carries away a bottle of ketchup on a tray. One of the aides says, &amp;ldquo;Oh gawd, who told him about Communism?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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