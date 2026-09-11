Political cartoons for September 11

Friday’s political cartoons include election fraud, ground zero, and more

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Published

Donald Trump is dressed like a gangster in a pinstripe suit and fedora. He holds a large bag of cash that is labeled, &amp;ldquo;$5,000 bribe to vote for Republicans&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;...And be on the lookout for election fraud!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An overweight Donald Trump stands next to an easel and presents a rendering of a branded &amp;ldquo;TRUMP GROUND ZERO&amp;rdquo; around the site where the World Trade Center used to stand. The sign has garish lights around the words.

(Image credit: Christo Komarnitski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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