Today's political cartoons - October 7, 2023
Saturday's cartoons - Newsom in the running, Congress malfunctions, and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of serious gastrointestinal problems
Speed Reads Researchers found that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, had a higher risk for side effects like stomach paralysis.
By Theara Coleman Published
-
10 things you need to know today: October 7, 2023
Daily Briefing Israel 'at war' with Hamas following deadly surprise attack, Chuck Schumer leads bipartisan congressional delegation to China, and more
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Migrants' dangerous journey across the Darién Gap
The Explainer Record numbers of U.S.-bound migrants are trekking through this remote jungle. Many don’t survive the trip.
By The Week Staff Published