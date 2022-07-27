Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing

Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV.

The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."

CNN fired Cuomo last year after revelations about the extent to which he helped his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), handle allegations of sexual misconduct. The network said he committed a "breach of journalistic ethics" after previously suspending him when documents showed he had a "greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." Cuomo also himself faced an allegation of sexual misconduct, according to The New York Times.

In his Tuesday interview on NewsNation, Cuomo denied the sexual misconduct allegation and said "it was known" at CNN that he was helping his brother. "For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way, and doing it in a way that I didn't think compromised what matters," he said. But Cuomo acknowledged, "Did I bring this on myself? Yes, and it hurts me."

Cuomo also rejected suggestions that he is a victim of cancel culture. "I don't think I've ever been a victim of anything ever in my life," he said. His new show will premiere in the fall.