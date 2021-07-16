Wildfires should get named like hurricanes

The Bootleg Fire is currently the largest active wildfire in the nation. As of Thursday, it had burned a region 14 times larger than Manhattan and produced a 130-mile-long pyrocumulus cloud while remaining just 5 percent contained. "We have not seen a fire move like this, in these conditions, this early in the year," the local incident commander warned. "Expect the fire to do things that you have not seen before."

But unless you're someone directly affected by the blaze — a resident under one of the mandatory evacuation orders, or in the path of the smoke — "the Bootleg Fire" might not ring any bells. The name doesn't tell you anything about where it is burning (southeast Oregon) or, more importantly, where this particular mega-fire falls in the progression of the year's fire season (it's the first to have burned more than 100,000 acres, but California's Beckwourth Complex Fire isn't far behind).

That's a problem: The media needs to be covering the climate catastrophe in the West as seriously as it covers Eastern seaboard hurricanes, and while that isn't as simple as changing the naming system of fires, it is a place to start.

I can't express to my non-Oregon friends just how alarming and exceptional the Bootleg Fire is. A fire of this size and intensity at this point in the season is virtually unheard of. It is a literal five-alarm wake-up call. https://t.co/E2DSe8FEHF — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 13, 2021

Wildfires are traditionally named after the location where they started or a landmark near them. But because so many fires start in relatively remote areas, the names are often meaningless to anyone from much outside of town: The current Darlene Fire, for example, is reportedly named after Darlene Way, a small road in the tiny Oregon town of La Pine, while the misleadingly-named Lava Fire, near an old lava flow off of Mount Shasta, was started by lightning. There are so many fires now, though, that first responders actually run out of names: There have been five Lilac Fires in San Diego County, and Idaho's 2015 Not Creative Fire was so named because the crew couldn't come up with anything creative to call it.