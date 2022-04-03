Sarah Palin announced run for Congress after meeting with Trump

Before announcing her bid for Alaska's sole seat in the House of Representatives on Friday, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin met with former President Donald Trump, who encouraged her to run, Fox News reported Sunday.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) called for the special election after Rep. Don Young (R), who had held Alaska's at-large House seat since 1973, died last month.

"Today I'm announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years," Palin posted on Twitter Friday night.

Palin filed her paperwork just 10 minutes before Friday's deadline, Newsmax reported, joining a field of more than 40 candidates competing in the June nonpartisan primary. The top four vote getters will advance to the general election, which will be held on Aug. 16.