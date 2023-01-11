What the Democrats left on the table

After a bruising — and portentous — speaker's battle in the opening days of the new year, the 118th Congress is finally off and running, with the newly installed Republican House majority already promising a major (and majorly contentious) agenda for the coming years. And while Democrats may have seemed content to sit back and enjoy the GOP's circular firing squad attempts to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker, the truth is that being the minority party means they're now relegated firmly to the passenger's seat when it comes to actually legislating — if Republicans let them in the car at all. Skip advert Compounding the normal frustrations with no longer having control over a chamber of Congress is the fact that, for Democrats, this coming term is an ending of sorts — a line of demarcation after which House Dems can look back with 20/20 hindsight at the missed legislative opportunities from their time in the majority. Here are some of the things the Democrats punted on that could come back to haunt them this term: The debt ceiling At some point this coming spring or summer, the United States will almost certainly near the federal debt ceiling — the statutory limit to the amount of money the government can borrow to fulfill its current loans. If the U.S. hits the ceiling without raising the limit, and the government defaults on its loans, America's credit rating plummets and the whole of the financial system reels as a result. With that estimated deadline looming, the conservative House Freedom Caucus has seized upon the ceiling as leverage to wring concessions out of Speaker McCarthy as well as to wield it in upcoming debates over slashing budgets for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid.

While much of the public's attention was understandably focused on the unprecedented work of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attacks, there were other maneuvers by the Democratic caucus as a whole to prevent Trump from returning to the White House. In the waning days of their House majority, a bloc of 40 congressional Democrats joined Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) in a last-ditch press to prevent Trump's return to the White House, submitting a bill "to provide that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to again hold the office of president of the United States or to hold any office, civil or military, under the United States." Predictably, that bill, submitted just weeks before Republicans were set to assume control of the House, went nowhere, leaving Democrats in the potentially awkward position of facing a second Trump term having squandered their legislative opportunity to do something about it. While the Biden administration's Justice Department is still pursuing its respective investigations into the former president's conduct, the failure to advance — or, given its late introduction, even seriously consider — the measure to bar Trump from office might ultimately undercut any claims from Democrats that the former president is as unique and potent a threat as they say. The House itself? Beyond the legislative arena itself, the biggest missed opportunity for House Dems over the last term may ultimately be their failure to secure their House majority in the first place. Despite the historic headwinds against the party in power (and aided by a unique suite of circumstances in some key races), Senate Democrats were able to not only maintain their lead but expand upon it in the upper chamber of Congress. Conversely, The Nation's John Nichols argues that House Democrats could have done the same, if only "they fought an offensive campaign instead of a defensive one." Skip advert As the nonpartisan Inside Elections Jacob Rubashkin points out, "The GOP came just 22,378 votes away from failing to net any seats at all. That's the combined raw vote margin of Republicans' nine closest victories." Accordingly, claims Nichols, "In 2022, the overall turnout fell by 5,835,851 from four years earlier to 107,577,138. That's about 13,400 votes per congressional district nationwide." "All those votes may not have gone to Democratic candidates, but the numbers confirm that the drop-off from 2018 to 2022 was disproportionately damaging to Democrats," he continues. "While Democrats outperformed in 2022 sufficiently to avoid the worst effects of the historic midterm falloff phenomenon, the party's overall vote total in 2022 was down by roughly 9.1 million from 2018. On the other hand, the Republicans saw their vote total rise by roughly 3.6 million from 2018 to 2022." Ultimately, then, the decision to shore up their sure things may have blunted the GOP's takeover of the House, but had Democrats been willing to risk their majority to push more competitive races, they may have been able to avoid relegation to the minority entirely.