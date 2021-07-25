The U.S. may be further into Delta surge than it appears

Just how far along into the latest Delta variant-fueled coronavirus surge is the United States? It's far from clear, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is hopeful the country can "turn a corner" in just two or three weeks, he told CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation.

There's a couple of reasons behind the relatively optimistic outlook. For starters, Gottlieb, who has criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's wide-ranging forecasts for the current wave, believes it's likely there are a lot of mild or subclinical infections in the U.S., which means testing is probably an underestimate of the virus' actual spread. He's also looking across the pond to the United Kingdom, where after several weeks of rising cases appears to be trending downward again. The U.K., Gottlieb noted, has been a few weeks ahead of the U.S. so far and could serve as a sneak preview.

“If the U.K. is any guide, we are perhaps further into this epidemic and hopefully are going to turn a corner in the next two or maybe three weeks,” @ScottGottliebMD says of current COVID-19 outbreak fueled by Delta variant. pic.twitter.com/c5Hhx37Mqu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 25, 2021

FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver also thinks it's worth paying attention to the U.K., as well as India, where the Delta variant originated. Their most recent waves were big ones, but they did (or in the U.K.'s case hopefully will continue) turn around quite quickly.

Delta is clearly very contagious but I wish we had better explanations for the rather abrupt turnaround in cases in India and now (fingers crossed) in the UK. https://t.co/1u8Flo3Ox1 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 25, 2021

Of course, the U.K. needs to show that it can sustain the drop, and, either way, the U.S. will likely have a less cohesive path given the disparate vaccination rates across the country.