Arnold Schwarzenegger asks if Americans are 'really this selfish and angry' after his rant against anti-maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger is continuing to call out those "schmucks" refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The former Republican governor of California earlier this week blasted anyone who claims that wearing a mask infringes upon their freedom, telling them "screw your freedom" and that "you're a schmuck for not wearing a mask." He expanded on that in an essay for The Atlantic on Friday, saying he stands by his rant, while acknowledging it may have been "a little much."

Schwarzenegger goes on to write, though, that some responses he received to his rant "really worried me," as "many people told me that the Constitution gives them rights, but not responsibilities," and they apparently "feel no duty to protect their fellow citizens." In response to this sentiment, he calls on Americans to reflect on the fact that "our country began with a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the collective good."

"When I look at the response to this pandemic, I really worry about the future of our country," he continues. "We have lost more than 600,000 Americans to COVID-19. Are we really this selfish and angry? Are we this partisan?"

Schwarzenegger also writes that it "doesn't bother me" that some have accused him of being a RINO, or a Republican In Name Only, because of his stance.

"Honestly, rhinos are beautiful, powerful animals," he writes, "so I take that as a compliment." Read the full essay at The Atlantic.