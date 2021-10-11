How COVID boosters could be deepening vaccine skepticism

COVID-19 boosters have arrived — and with them, of course, plenty of debate. But while health and administration officials remain reportedly at odds over the proper timeline with which to roll out third doses, unvaccinated hold outs stand steadfast in their relunctance, perhaps even hardening in their skepticism thanks to the "mixed messages" from the booster campaign, writes The New York Times.

"It seems like such a short time and people are already having to get boosters," said Christopher Poe, an unvaccinated manufacturing worker who grew more skeptical about the shot due to the third-dose discourse. "And the fact that they didn't realize that earlier in the rollout shows me that there could be other questions that could be out there, like the long-term effects."

A September vaccine monitor survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation seemed to echo Poe's concerns, with 71 percent of unvaccinated respondents having said they believe the need for boosters to mean the vaccines aren't working. Officials also fear parents with young children will feel similarly skiddish regarding efficacy when the time comes to inoculate their kids, writes the Times.

The result is "really two different types of campaigns" in the U.S., said Director of the New Orleans health department Dr. Jennifer Avegno, with physicians attempting to encourage vaccinated individuals to come in for boosters while simulataneously struggling "to defend the need for the third shot to those who have yet to get their first," per the Times.

Meanwhile, an FDA advisory panel will meet Thursday and Friday to debate booster doses of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, CNBC reports. Currently, only Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine has been authorized for use.

As of Saturday, over 7 million Americans had received a booster dose. Read more at The New York Times and CNBC.