COVID hawks and doves can agree: We need more tests

America's most damning failure in our COVID-19 response, from the beginning down to the present day, is testing — or rather, lack thereof. Early in the pandemic, containment via the kind of test-and-trace strategy successfully deployed by South Korea was made impossible by our lack of functional tests. Indeed, the only approved test didn't work at all. As a result, COVID spread in the U.S. largely undetected for weeks in January and February of 2020, with catastrophic results later that spring. After a while, we did increase lab capacity to do PCR tests, which are the most accurate for detecting COVID even at small viral loads. We used frequent testing to protect our health-care system from outbreaks, to allow film and television production to resume, and to bring students back to college campuses, all before vaccines were available. But while many European countries have made rapid antigen tests for home use plentifully available for free or at very low cost, the United States has been slow to give these tests regulatory approval and has never used the power of government procurement to ramp up production. Outrageously, in October, the Biden administration actively rejected a plan to provide hundreds of millions of rapid tests to Americans every month. Consequently, when the Omicron wave struck a month later, we once again lacked the tools to measure the crisis — and thereby effectively manage it in a way that minimized the damage to both life and quality of life. Wait a second, though. Didn't I recently declare myself a "radicalized" COVID moderate? Haven't I been calling for a return to normalcy for months now? Why, then, am I lamenting the lack of available tests? Aren't they a relic of an earlier era when containment was possible?

I haven't changed my views. But testing could have played a crucial role in helping us achieve a higher degree of normalcy much sooner — and it still could, if made widely available at a low enough price, which we know is an achievable goal because other countries have already done it. Testing won't end the pandemic, but an ample, affordable supply of tests could substantially improve your life no matter where you fall on the COVID caution spectrum. Allow me to walk through my own example to illustrate how. For months, I've been operating on the assumption that I'll be exposed to COVID sooner or later, and I haven't crimped my lifestyle to try to avoid that happening. Given Delta and Omicron's increased infectiousness and ability to partly evade immunity, I knew there was a reasonable likelihood I might get a breakthrough infection notwithstanding my having been vaccinated and boosted, but that struck me as a reasonable risk to take. Yes, I could be the rare case who suffers serious illness, but I could also be the rare case who gets hit by a piece of falling masonry. Knowing the odds, I decided it wasn't worth worrying about. But there are other people in my life whom I do worry about. I don't want to give COVID to my friend with cancer who is immunocompromised. I don't want to give it to my parents, who, while also vaccinated and boosted, are in a higher-risk age group and have medical conditions that put them even further at risk. I also don't want to be responsible for being a super-spreader among strangers, if I can prevent it. So, on Tuesday, when I came down with the symptoms of a cold — a sore throat, congestion, and raw nasal passages — I took a home COVID test to see if it was my turn in the barrel. Result: negative. Getting one negative test doesn't mean you aren't infected. It can take several days for an infection to become significant enough to show up on a rapid antigen test — that's why the PCR test is still the gold standard for determining whether there's any virus present. But if you get a negative result on a rapid antigen test, you're likely not infectious even if you are infected. At least, you're not infectious yet. So on Thursday I took another rapid antigen test, this time administered at an outdoor pop-up testing site. Result: negative. At this point, I figured I probably had an ordinary cold. But on Sunday I was supposed to see my mother, so on Saturday I took a third test, and I followed a somewhat different swabbing procedure. Because Omicron is so much more effective at replicating in the upper bronchial area, I swabbed first my throat and then my nose and tested the combination.