White House tackles fake citations in MAHA report

A federal government public health report spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was rife with false citations

RFK Jr. speaks at 'MAHA' report event
What happened

The White House Thursday acknowledged and scrambled to correct problems with the "Make America Healthy Again Commission" report released last week by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The MAHA report's citations "are rife with errors, from broken links to misstated conclusions," NOTUS reported Thursday morning, and several of the cited sources "don't appear to exist at all." Other news organizations identified further errors.

