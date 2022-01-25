Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones 2 shows in Dallas

Get me a tissue, tiny dancer.

Elton John on Tuesday postponed two Dallas concerts on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after testing positive for the coronavirus, Deadline reports. The singer is "fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," per a statement on the venue's website.

The tour dates, originally scheduled for Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, will be rescheduled soon, the American Airlines Center in Dallas said Tuesday, per Deadline.

"Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly," the statement concluded.

The positive COVID test and the postponements are just the latest hurdles for the belaguered Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018 and was forced to temporarily shutdown at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, per The Daily Mail. In September, John was forced to postpone the European leg of the tour to undergo hip surgery, Deadline adds. Shows had just resumed on Jan. 20 after an almost two-year hiatus.