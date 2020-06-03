Solving COVID: June 3, 2020

Fauci 'cautiously optimistic' amid search for coronavirus vaccine

As the search for a coronavirus vaccine continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is feeling "cautiously" optimistic that several vaccine candidates will be shown to be effective in "a reasonable period of time," he told The Wall Street Journal. While all potential vaccines are still undergoing trials, Fauci says America should have 100 million doses of one possible vaccine — from biotech company Moderna — by the end of 2020, with the idea being that "if it does work, it can be deployed quickly," CNN reports. Some experts have cast doubt on that incredibly tight timeline, and Fauci says a major unanswered question is how long any eventual vaccine might protect a person from the coronavirus. "Is it going to be a year, two years, or even maybe, unfortunately, six months or less?" If it provides protection for a fairly short period, he said this might lead to a "secondary problem" in trying to get enough doses out. Despite his optimism, Fauci also cautioned this week that there's "never a guarantee, ever, that you're going to get an effective vaccine." [CNN, The Wall Street Journal]