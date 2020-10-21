Solving COVID: October 21, 2020

Blood type may affect severity of COVID-19 infection, new study suggests

Researchers in Canada found that, among 95 critically ill COVID-19 patients, 84 percent of those with the blood types A and AB required mechanical ventilation, compared to 61 percent of patients with type O or type B. The former group also remained in the intensive care unit for a median of 13.5 days, while the latter's median was nine days. Dr. Mypinder Sekhon, an intensive care physician at Vancouver General Hospital and the author of the study, said that blood type has been "at the back of my mind" when treating patients, but "we need repeated findings across many jurisdictions that show the same thing" before anything definitive is established. Either way, Sekhon doesn't believe blood type will supersede other "risk factors of severity" like age or co-morbidities, and he said people should not panic or relax depending on their group. [CNN]