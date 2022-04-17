Five people to split $50,000 reward for helping police catch NYC subway shooting suspect

The $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Tuesday's New York City subway shooting will be split between five tipsters who provided "critical information," the NYPD announced Saturday, according to The Guardian.

Frank R. James, 62, was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan's East Village after allegedly shooting 10 people on a subway platform the previous day. A total of 30 people were injured when James allegedly opened fire from inside a train car after setting off smoke grenades. None of the victims' injuries were life-threatening.

Security cameras at the scene were not working, but police recovered a handgun, a credit card with James' name on it, and keys to a U-Haul van he had rented.

On his social media accounts, James frequently espoused Black extremist ideology and called for violence against white people, The New York Post reported. "O black Jesus, please kill all the whiteys," one post read. The Post described the victims of the attack as "a multicultural mix."

According to James' lawyers, the suspect called a police hotline to turn himself in.

The NYPD did not identify the five recipients of the reward, which is made up of funds contributed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Transport Workers Union Local 100, and the New York City Police Foundation, per The Guardian.