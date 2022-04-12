Hochul warns New Yorkers to remain vigilant during ongoing 'active shooter situation'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday that the epidemic of mass shootings "has to end and it ends now" during a press conference called after 10 people were shot at a New York City subway station in what Hochul described as an ongoing "active shooter situation," CBS News reports.

"We say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people," Hochul said. "And we are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime," she added, pledging the "full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime."

"We say no more. No more mass shootings. No more creating heartbreak for people ... It has to end and it ends now. We are sick and tired": New York Gov. Hochul speaks at a briefing after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/Um7slTo4bH — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2022

Law enforcement officers were called to Sunset Park's 36 Street station around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire from inside a train, injuring 16 people, including 10 who suffered gunshot wounds. None of the victims' injuries were life-threatening.

Hochul also warned New Yorkers that the "cold-hearted" and "dangerous" shooter is still "on the loose" and urged them to remail vigilant. "We ask everyone to be careful, be cautious, report what you see. It is likely that someone out there listening to this is going to help us — lead us — to that individual," Hochul said. "You have a description of what they're wearing. You know the details."

Law enforcement is reportedly looking for a heavyset man carrying a gas mask and wearing a worker's vest.