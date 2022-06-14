What happened to Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereria in the Amazon?

Brazilian authorities on Monday denied local reports claiming they had uncovered bodies belonging to missing British journalist Dom Phillips and travel companion Bruno Pereria, despite the Brazilian government and media having purported otherwise. Rather, police on Sunday confirmed they had recovered certain personal items belonging to Phillips and Pereria, including Phillips' boots and a backpack with clothes, and Pereira's heath ID card, a sandal, black pants, and boots. Here's everything you need to know: When did Phillips and Pereria go missing? The two men have been unaccounted for since June 5. Research for a book on conservation efforts in the Amazon rainforest had brought Phillips, a Brazil-based correspondent with a passion for the Amazon region, to the remote Atalaia do Norte, the "gateway" to Brazil's Javari Valley — "a massive forest considered the world's largest repository of uncontacted people," writes The Washington Post. And to assist in his journey, Phillips was accompanied by Pereria, an Indigenous expert and former official for Brazil's Indigenous rights organization. Both men, notes BBC News, "are hugely experienced and planned their journeys thoroughly." Pereira is also well-known and connected within the Indigenous community, having taught native peoples how to defend themselves against illegal fishing and poaching, despite facing threats for his work. Skip advert On Monday, June 6, local Indigenous leaders flagged the pair's disappearance. One native group said the men had departed the week prior for the Lago do Jaburu region, arriving Friday evening. Then, after two days in the field, the pair were believed to have begun the roughly three-hour return journey to Atalaia do Norte around 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. A search party was subsequently sent out at around 2 p.m. that same day, after the men failed to arrive, The Guardian reports. Last week, the police located possible human remains in a river near Atalaia do Norte, and have been analyzing the material since, notes BBC.

On Monday, June 13, an aide to a Brazilian diplomat alerted Phillips' family in the United Kingdom that two bodies expected to be identified as Phillips and Pereira were found tied to a tree in the rainforest. But federal police later disputed the aide's account, describing it as "without merit" as it is currently unconfirmed. "As was previously stated, biological materials and personal belongings of the missing men were found and are being examined," authorities said in a statement. "As soon as any finds are made, the family and the media will be immediately informed." What might have happened? An attack does not seem to be off the table. At least Pereria had reportedly received death threats prior to the disappearance, journalist Elaine Brum writes in The New York Times, due to his work defending Indigenous communities and lands at the expense of illegal fishing and poaching operations. Besides, some regional residents have said, if the issue was a problem with their equipment or their transport, the two men would have been found by now, The Washington Post reports. "They certainly suffered an attack," Eliesio Marubo, attorney for the Javari Valley Indigenous Peoples Union, told the Post. "Bruno was extremely responsible and experienced. He's like a brother to me. He wouldn't just get lost like that out there." A fisherman, on whose boat blood traces were found, has also been arrested, per BBC News. The suspect and owner of the boat, Amarildo da Costa, "has been questioned and charged with illegal possession of restricted ammunition," BBC News writes. The blood traces are being tested. On that same note — at some point over the weekend of their disappearance, the two men had allegedly come "into contact with an illegal fisherman who had previously made threats against Indigenous people," the Post reports according to Orlando Possuelo, an Indigenous rights worker who was in communication with both Phillips and Pereria. Possuelo said the fisherman had brandished a gun, and that Pereria "witnessed it all and took a picture." He was "coming back with all of that evidence so that we could provide it to the authorities," Posseulo told the Post. It is unclear at the moment if the illegal fisherman in Posseulo's account and da Costa are the same person. What has the response looked like? In public statements on June 7, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to blame the men themselves for their disappearance. "Two people in a boat, in a completely wild region like this, is an adventure that isn't recommendable for one to do," Bolsonaro said, per the Post. "Anything could happen — an accident could happen, they could have been executed — anything." Notably, Bolsonaro is an open and proud supporter of development projects in the Amazon, the Post notes. On Monday, however, the president told CBN radio that evidence in the investigation points to "malice."