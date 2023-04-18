Ralph Yarl shooting: When ringing the wrong doorbell turns violent

On April 13, Ralph Yarl, an unarmed Black 16 year old, was shot twice in Kansas City, Missouri, after he walked up to the wrong house. The high school junior had been asked to pick up his younger siblings from a friend's house, but mistakenly went to a home a block away. The homeowner who shot him, an elderly white man, was not immediately arrested or charged, sparking outrage and protests in Kansas City.

What led up to the shooting?

Yarl's family said he was told to pick up his siblings from a friend's house on 115th Terrace, but he left his phone behind, and without the right address, accidentally went to 115th Street. It was around 10 p.m., and Yarl's family said after he knocked on the door, the homeowner opened the door and shot him twice — once in the head and once in the arm. "He mistakenly went to the wrong house," Yarl's aunt, Faith Spoonmore, wrote on GoFundMe. "He pulled into the driveway and rang the doorbell. The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head." Yarl was able to run away from the property, but Spoonmore said he had to knock on three different doors before someone called 911.

The homeowner, identified on April 17 as 84-year-old Andrew Lester, told police officers that not long after he went to bed, he heard his doorbell ring. He looked and saw a Black male pulling on the locked storm door, and afraid he was going to get robbed, fired his Smith & Wesson .32-caliber pistol. The criminal complaint filed April 17 says Lester told police the "last thing he wanted to do" was shoot someone, but he "could not take the chance of the male coming in." Lester, the complaint stated, was "visibly upset and repeatedly expressed concern for the victim."

What did police do?

After the shooting, Lester was in police custody for 24 hours, then released. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters that under state law, a person can be held for just 24 hours before either being formally charged or freed. When an arrest wasn't immediately made, protesters began gathering outside of Lester's home, some holding signs that read "Ringing A Doorbell Is Not A Crime."