Shooting at Chiefs victory rally kills 1, injures 21

What happened?

One woman was killed and at least 21 people injured Wednesday when gunfire broke out near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in their Missouri hometown. Police said three suspects are in custody.

Who said what?

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence," the Chiefs said. The tragedy "cuts deep into the American soul" and "should move us, shock us, shame us into acting" before more families are "torn apart," President Joe Biden said. "Parades, rallies, schools, movies," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "It seems like almost nothing is safe."

This was just the "latest sports celebration in the U.S. to end in gun violence," following last year's blighted festivities for the Denver Nuggets and Texas Rangers, The Associated Press said. Missouri is among the states with the "highest rates of gun deaths and firearm ownership," The Washington Post said, and "some of the weakest gun-control laws."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

"There's a lot of work ahead," said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, including sorting out the perpetrators and their motives.