Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night, winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs took their first lead in the game, getting the score to 28-27 after quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a short pass to Kadarius Toney. Not long after, Skyy Moore made a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 35-27 lead. It didn't last long, after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, tying things up at 35-35 with 5:15 left on the clock. With just eight seconds left, Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal, breaking the 35-35 tie and giving the Chiefs their second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Mahomes, who aggravated his right ankle injury shortly before halftime, is now the first player to win NFL MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season since 1999. During a post-game interview, he said he wanted to "shout out my teammates. We challenged each other, it took everybody to win this football game, so shout out to my teammates that we're Super Bowl champs."