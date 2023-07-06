Why the French are taking to the streets

France has become embroiled in protests this past week, ever since the police-involved shooting death of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb. The death, which occurred in a country where gun violence is fairly rare, has sparked anger across France over the use of deadly police force.

What sparked the protests?

The anger was spurred by the death of Nahel Merzouk, a French-Alegerian who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in the town of Nanterre on June 27. Video of the incident shows two police officers standing by the driver's side window of Merzouk's vehicle, one of them holding Merzouk at gunpoint. The youth then appears to start driving away, at which point a gunshot can be heard as the officer discharges his weapon into the car.

It's unclear what precipitated the traffic stop. The policeman who fired his weapon allegedly did so because he was afraid "the dangerous road behavior of the driver" could result in "someone being hit by the vehicle" as it drove off, Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said during a press conference.

The officer who shot Merzouk is currently being investigated, with Prache noting that he believed the officer's actions were illegal. The unnamed officer is "currently facing a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention," CNN reported.

What has happened since Merzouk's death?

Following the incident, riots broke out across major French cities, "Bringing violence, fires and hundreds of arrests," NPR reported. The outlet noted that the death of Merzouk "sparked widespread unrest over the police use of force, particularly against minorities," much in the way that the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis lit a powder keg of protests across the United States.