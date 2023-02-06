Why did Hong Kong criminalize CBD?

A law banning CBD products has officially gone into effect in Hong Kong. Despite the growing number of CBD businesses popping up over the past few years, city officials have criminalized the substance. Here's what you need to know about Hong Kong's CBD product ban:

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the chemicals known as cannabinoids that are found in hemp and marijuana plants. Both plants are part of the Cannabis sativa plant family, but they differ in which is the more prevalent cannabinoid. CBD is extracted from industrial hemp, while marijuana remains more widely illegal mainly due to high concentrations of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Unlike its sister compound, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it won't get you high. Instead, limited research and anecdotal evidence suggest CBD can help with chronic pain and inflammation and reduce stress and anxiety. Some studies also indicate that it could effectively treat sleep issues.

Despite the recent boom in global popularity, experts continue to debate CBD's health benefits and risks. Still-shifting laws have led to the proliferation of CBD products and rapid growth in the cannabis industry. As of Feb. 2022, the global market for CBD was estimated to grow to $48 billion, per Vantage Market Research.

Why is Hong Kong changing its policies on CBD?

Two years ago, "cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong," says CNN, and local business owners were "eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world." That all recently came to a screeching halt when the city criminalized the substance. On Feb. 1, a new policy categorizing CBD as a "dangerous drug" went into effect. The legislative ban, introduced by Hong Kong lawmakers last June, puts the substance in a similar boat as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, Time magazine reports. Under the new law, the possession and consumption of any amount of CBD are punishable by seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,607 USD), per CNN. Manufacturing, importing, or exporting CBD would lead to a life sentence. The government warns that travelers could also face penalties, warning people not to try "buying these products or bringing them back to Hong Kong."