Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles robbery

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Philidelphia rapper PnB Rock was the victim of a fatal shooting at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles on Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Times reports that LAPD Chief Michel Moore speculated that the attack might be connected to an Instagram post that tagged the rapper's location.

Moore said the gunman entered the restaurant, approached Rock, whose legal name is Rakim Allen, and demanded that he hand over his valuables. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect opened fire before fleeing out a side door.

Rock, 30, was known for his melodic flow and hit songs like "Selfish" and "Fleek." His collaboration with rapper YFN Lucci, "Everyday We Lit," reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. His label, Atlantic Records, called his death a "senseless loss" in a statement posted on Instagram.

While the police are actively investigating, L.A. Police Captain Kelly Muniz said they don't have anyone in custody and have little information about the suspect at this time, per CNN.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the restaurant and surrounding area to identify the shooter and see if they were captured while leaving the scene.

Rock's death comes as authorities battle a disturbing trend of "follow home" robberies and other violent incidents involving celebrities and social media. This act of violence is similar to the 2020 incident when robbers killed Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke during a home invasion in the Hollywood hills after posting pictures of a shopping bag with his address.