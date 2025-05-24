Andrew Norfolk: the journalist who exposed the grooming scandal

The Times reporter, who has died aged 60, was the only journalist willing to pursue incendiary reports of organised child abuse

Andrew Norfolk speaks to Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall, at an anti-child exploitation event in London in 2011
(Image credit: Chris Harris / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

When Elon Musk seized on the issue of child-grooming gangs earlier this year, he claimed that the "mainstream media" had covered it up, said Janice Turner in The Times. It was nonsense.

Plenty of people had, of course, turned a blind eye for years to the fact that in towns across England, girls, some as young as 11, were being abused by groups of men of mainly Pakistani heritage, who plied them with alcohol and drugs and then touted them around, to be gang raped on dirty mattresses in unused flats and rooms above shops. Police thought these girls, most of whom were white and in care, were not worth the paperwork, let alone the community tensions an inquiry would cause; social workers often regarded them as little more than "slags"; local Labour councillors didn't want to know.

