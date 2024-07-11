Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery
The 26-year-old is alleged to have killed the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
A man wanted in connection with a crossbow attack that left three women dead has been captured, police have said.
Kyle Clifford, 26, who reportedly served in the British Army for a year, was named as a suspect by police after the deaths of the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. They were attacked at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.
Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found seriously injured and all died at the scene.
According to a source, said The Guardian, the victims "were not gagged and bound when found, but there were ligature marks around their wrists and face, suggesting they had been and that these were removed". The women "may have been held hostage for hours before police were called".
Clifford "had been in a relationship with the Hunts' youngest daughter Louise, but she split up with him a week ago", said the Daily Mail.
A note sent to BBC Radio 5 Live staff yesterday described the incident as "utterly devastating". One of John Hunt's fellow presenters Mark Chapman sent his "love and thoughts" to his colleague after a "heart-breaking day".
The killings have "once again ignited a debate about the availability of crossbows", which the previous government had been considering restricting, said The Telegraph. The weapons require no registration or licence, and are "readily available to buy online".
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is urgently considering the findings of a Home Office review launched in 2021 to see if tougher crossbow laws need to be introduced.
Detectives have appealed for information or video footage that may help with their investigations.
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
