Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery

A man wanted in connection with a crossbow attack that left three women dead has been captured, police have said.

Kyle Clifford, 26, who reportedly served in the British Army for a year, was named as a suspect by police after the deaths of the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. They were attacked at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found seriously injured and all died at the scene.

According to a source, said The Guardian, the victims "were not gagged and bound when found, but there were ligature marks around their wrists and face, suggesting they had been and that these were removed". The women "may have been held hostage for hours before police were called".

Kyle Clifford is a suspect in the deaths of Carol Hunt and her two daughters, Hannah and Louise (Image credit: Hertfordshire Police)

Clifford "had been in a relationship with the Hunts' youngest daughter Louise, but she split up with him a week ago", said the Daily Mail.

A note sent to BBC Radio 5 Live staff yesterday described the incident as "utterly devastating". One of John Hunt's fellow presenters Mark Chapman sent his "love and thoughts" to his colleague after a "heart-breaking day".

The killings have "once again ignited a debate about the availability of crossbows", which the previous government had been considering restricting, said The Telegraph. The weapons require no registration or licence, and are "readily available to buy online".

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is urgently considering the findings of a Home Office review launched in 2021 to see if tougher crossbow laws need to be introduced.

Detectives have appealed for information or video footage that may help with their investigations.