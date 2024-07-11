Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery

The 26-year-old is alleged to have killed the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt

Police stand guard in Bushey, Hertfordshire
Police stand guard in Bushey, Hertfordshire
(Image credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

A man wanted in connection with a crossbow attack that left three women dead has been captured, police have said.

Kyle Clifford, 26, who reportedly served in the British Army for a year, was named as a suspect by police after the deaths of the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. They were attacked at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

