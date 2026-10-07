Okinawa murder renews scrutiny on US military presence

Killing of Anna Yagi, allegedly by a US Marine, has revived decades-long anger over crimes by American soldiers

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A woman holds up a placard reading &#039;US military out&#039; during a protest against the killing of a woman in Okinawa
‘Constant source of tension’: protests against US troops in Japan
(Image credit: Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP / Getty Images)

The killing of a woman in Okinawa has sparked an outcry across Japan and inflamed long-simmering tensions over the US military presence on the island.

US Marine Devin Ballard was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of strangling Anna Yagi, 39, whose body was found at a hotel in Naha, the largest city on Okinawa. The 20-year-old lance corporal has denied the allegations.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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