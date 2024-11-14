'She died because of me': Sara Sharif's father 'takes full responsibility' for her death
Urfan Sharif retracts previous court testimony, telling the Old Bailey that fatal beating was 'all my fault'
Sara Sharif's father has admitted to fatally beating his daughter with a cricket bat and a metal pole, telling the Old Bailey he took "full responsibility" for her death.
In a "dramatic admission", said The Independent, Urfan Sharif changed claims he'd made at earlier court hearings that his wife, Beinash Batool, had inflicted the injuries on Sara while he was at work as a taxi driver. The 10-year-old was found dead in the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August with multiple traumatic injuries, "including human bite marks and iron burns".
In a note left beside Sara's body, Sharif had written, "It's me, Urfan Sharif, who killed my daughter by beating". He also appeared to confess in a call to Surrey Police. In earlier court proceedings, however, he claimed that those admissions were "an attempt to cover up for Batool", The Times reported. But, on Wednesday, he retracted his previous testimony implicating Batool.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Do you accept that you killed her by beating her?" asked Batool's barrister, Caroline Carberry KC. "Yes ma'am," he replied.
"I take full responsibility," Sharif told the court, admitting to causing at least 25 fractures by hitting Sara with a cricket bat while she was tied up with packing tape. "Yes, she died because of me." But he has maintained his plea of not guilty to murder, saying he did "not intend to kill" Sara but had inflicted the violence "for discipline".
Sharif, Batool, and Sharif's brother, Faisal Malik, who lived with the family, fled to Islamabad after her death, and were arrested on their return to the UK several weeks later. All three deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. The trial continues.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Christmas gifts for children: the top toys of the year
The Week Recommends The most sought-after kids' presents revealed
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Should Line of Duty return?
Talking Point Adrian Dunbar's hint about a series reboot has some critics worried
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
One great cookbook: 'The Zuni Café Cookbook' by Judy Rodgers
The Week Recommends A tome that teaches you to both recreate recipes and think like a cook
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Texas set to execute dad in disputed 'shaken baby' case
Speed Read Robert Roberson's hotly contested execution would be the first ever tied to shaken baby syndrome
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Missouri executes man despite DA's objection
Speed Read Marcellus Williams maintained his innocence and the killing was opposed by the victim's family
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on federal charges
Speed Read The hip-hop star was hit with sex trafficking and racketeering charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax charges
Speed Read In an unexpected move, President Joe Biden's son pleads guilty to tax fraud and avoids a trial
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Father of alleged Georgia school shooter arrested
Speed Read The 14-year-old's father was arrested in connection with the deaths of two teachers and two students
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Teen kills 4 in Georgia high school shooting
Speed Read A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge rejects Trump bid to make NY case federal
Speed Read Judge Alvin Hellerstein refused Trump's motion to transfer his criminal case to federal court
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published