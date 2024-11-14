'She died because of me': Sara Sharif's father 'takes full responsibility' for her death

Urfan Sharif retracts previous court testimony, telling the Old Bailey that fatal beating was 'all my fault'

A Surrey police handout picture of Sara Sharif
Sara was found dead in the family home in Woking last August with multiple traumatic injuries
(Image credit: Surrey Police handout)

Sara Sharif's father has admitted to fatally beating his daughter with a cricket bat and a metal pole, telling the Old Bailey he took "full responsibility" for her death.

In a "dramatic admission", said The Independent, Urfan Sharif changed claims he'd made at earlier court hearings that his wife, Beinash Batool, had inflicted the injuries on Sara while he was at work as a taxi driver. The 10-year-old was found dead in the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August with multiple traumatic injuries, "including human bite marks and iron burns".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸