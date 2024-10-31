The 'great cheese robbery' and the rise of food scams

Blackmails, hoax orders and phishing tricks are hitting restaurants and suppliers hard

Neals Yard Dairy cheese shop interior with racks of cheeses at Borough Market London Bridge Southwark London
Neal's Yard Dairy, the scene of the £300,000 Cheddar con
(Image credit: Ian Shaw / Alamy)
By
published

A "great cheese robbery", which saw Cheddar worth hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen from an artisan London cheesemonger, has highlighted how food retailers and restaurants are becoming more vulnerable to scams.

Some £300,000 of premium British Cheddar was taken from Neal's Yard Dairy by conmen pretending to be buyers from a French supermarket, and who failed to pay up. The shop has been "overwhelmed" with support after news broke of the cheese theft, said London's The Standard and the celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, has asked his 10.5 million Instagram followers on social media to be alert for "lorryloads of posh cheese" being sold "for cheap".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸