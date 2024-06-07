Dine and dash – the new shoplifting?

'Epidemic' of grocery theft seems to be spreading to restaurants

Photo collage of a couple sitting at a table, raising wine glasses. They are wearing cartoonish robber masks.
Dine and dash is 'causing considerable pain' in a hospitality industry still struggling to cope with rising costs
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A Welsh couple have been jailed for a string of "dine and dash" offences, walking out of restaurants without paying bills that totalled nearly £1,200. 

Bernard McDonagh, 41, and his wife Ann McDonagh, 39, went viral last month after CCTV showed them failing to pay at a Swansea restaurant. The couple, from Port Talbot, ordered "lavishly" at several South Wales restaurants, including T-bone steaks and double dessert portions, "just to see if they could get away with it", said The Guardian. They made their six children wait in the restaurants while they pretended to go to a cashpoint. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Restaurants Uk News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸