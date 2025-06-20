Edward Burra – an 'electrifying' exhibition at Tate Britain

The collection offers a complex and 'ambivalent' experience

Detail from John Deth (Hommage to Conrad Aiken), 1931
Edward Burra was a trailblazer, said Nancy Durrant in The Times. Whether painting the "Bright Young Things" of the 1920s, or scenes from the Spanish Civil War, Burra (1905- 1976) was "as acute an observer as any journalist", capturing all he saw in expressive, louche and bawdy scenes mostly painted from memory.

A notable "boozehound" and an obsessive jazz lover, he painted "pubs, clubs and cabarets", "shops, speakeasies and seedy streets". Born to a wealthy family in west London, he was disabled from childhood, suffering from chronic rheumatoid arthritis and anaemia; he spent most of his life with his parents in Rye, East Sussex.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

