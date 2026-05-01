Euan Uglow: An Arc from the Eye – ‘elegant and technically brilliant’ paintings

Artist of ‘uncompromising precision‘ created paintings of ‘almost eerie serenity’

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A nude of a woman straightening back on chair and covering her head
The Diagonal (1971-77), Uglow’s best-known work, is both ‘extraordinarily elegant’ and ‘excruciating’
(Image credit: The estate of Euan Uglow. All rights reserved 2025, Bridgeman Images)

“It takes time to appreciate the pictures of Euan Uglow – a lot of time,” said Rachel Campbell-Johnston in The Times. “But then it took him a lot of time to paint them too.” Uglow (1932-2000) was a “meticulous, methodical and exacting” artist “who could take years” to complete a single painting.

His relatively few completed nudes, still lifes and landscapes bear testimony to his “intense” observational rigour. He sought to capture what he saw with “uncompromising precision”, scrutinising his subjects with no concession to flattery, and aspiring to clinical degrees of accuracy. His paintings have an “almost eerie serenity”, whether he was studying “a single daisy”, “a geometric skyline” or, in his most famous pictures, stiffly posed young women in various states of undress.

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