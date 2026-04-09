Michaelina Wautier: a ‘compelling’ and revealing exhibition

Royal Academy showcases ‘virtuoso talent’ of little-known artist whose quality is ‘apparent at first glance’

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Michaelina Wautier self-portrait
A 1650 self-portrait ‘oozing confidence, thoughtfulness and class’
(Image credit: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

It’s a pleasant surprise when “an exhibition of beautiful and moving paintings comes along, pretty much out of the blue, by someone you have never heard of”, said Simon Schama in the Financial Times.

Michaelina Wautier was born in what is now Belgium in around 1614; she was “slightly younger than Rembrandt and older than Vermeer”. We know little about her: she came from a “well-to-do but not aristocratic family” in the Catholic south of the region, then still a possession of Spain. She never married, and she shared a Brussels studio with her brother Charles, also an artist. Wautier also had links to the court elite; several of her paintings ended up in the collection of the governor of the Spanish Netherlands.

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