The Wonder of Art: the National Gallery's rehang – masterpieces galore

The Titian room rehung
"At last! After two years of disruption, with shuttered galleries and dispiriting queues, the National Gallery is reopening in its entirety," said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. It is a momentous occasion.

The Sainsbury Wing extension has been rebuilt, and "more than 1,000" pieces from the museum's permanent collection have been rehung. The result is exhilarating, traversing "the entire tradition of Western European painting" from the 13th century to the early 20th. "And, to think, we get to take this voyage for free."

