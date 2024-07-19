Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican

'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul

Francis Alÿs Children’s Game #39: Parol, Kharkiv (2023)
Boys dressed in combat fatigues manning a makeshift checkpoint in Kharkiv
Francis Alÿs in collaboration with Julien Devaux, Félix Blume and Hanna Tsyba
Francis Alÿs "is one of the most humane and poetic artists at work today", said Laura Cumming in The Observer

Born in Antwerp in 1959 and long based in Mexico, he is probably best known for his "tremendous" ongoing video series "Children's Games". Since 1999, he has been filming children at play all over the world, his camera recording everything from snail racing in Belgium to improvised games of jacks in Nepal to kite flying in Afghanistan – an activity famously banned by the Taliban. 

