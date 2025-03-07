Goya to Impressionism: 'fall in love' with impressionists again

Exhibition is full of 'vivid and often surprising glimpses' into a pivotal moment in modern art history

Van Gogh&#039;s painting of The Courtyard of the Hospital in Arles in shades of blue, green and yellow
Van Gogh's The Courtyard of the Hospital in Arles (1889): off-the-scale quality
The collection of 19th century paintings amassed by the Swiss collector Oskar Reinhart could be seen as a "mirror image" of that acquired by Britain's Samuel Courtauld, said Mark Hudson in The Independent. "Both were created in the early 20th century by wealthy businessmen with a philanthropic bent and an obsession with impressionism." Both men acquired works by many of the same artists and ensured that, after their deaths, their collections would be kept intact and displayed together in dedicated galleries.

The building in which Reinhart's pictures are normally on show in Winterthur, Switzerland, is currently closed for renovations, so some of its "key masterpieces" have been transported to the UK for a modestly sized but rather fine exhibition at The Courtauld Gallery. The result is a show to make you "fall in love" with the impressionists and their precursors all over again. Featuring two dozen canvases by the likes of Monet, Manet, Gauguin, Cézanne, van Gogh and Picasso, it provides some "vivid and often surprising glimpses" into a pivotal moment in modern art history.

