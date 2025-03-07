Goya to Impressionism: 'fall in love' with impressionists again
Exhibition is full of 'vivid and often surprising glimpses' into a pivotal moment in modern art history
The collection of 19th century paintings amassed by the Swiss collector Oskar Reinhart could be seen as a "mirror image" of that acquired by Britain's Samuel Courtauld, said Mark Hudson in The Independent. "Both were created in the early 20th century by wealthy businessmen with a philanthropic bent and an obsession with impressionism." Both men acquired works by many of the same artists and ensured that, after their deaths, their collections would be kept intact and displayed together in dedicated galleries.
The building in which Reinhart's pictures are normally on show in Winterthur, Switzerland, is currently closed for renovations, so some of its "key masterpieces" have been transported to the UK for a modestly sized but rather fine exhibition at The Courtauld Gallery. The result is a show to make you "fall in love" with the impressionists and their precursors all over again. Featuring two dozen canvases by the likes of Monet, Manet, Gauguin, Cézanne, van Gogh and Picasso, it provides some "vivid and often surprising glimpses" into a pivotal moment in modern art history.
It begins promisingly, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. The first thing we see is a "drop-dead brilliant" Goya still life depicting three thick steaks of salmon (c.1808-12), painted at the height of the Peninsular War. Their "pink interiors" are turned upwards "with holes where the vertebrae were", "deep red blood" dripping from one. They look for all the world like wounded human bodies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Other early 19th century paintings are also wonderful: Gustave Courbet depicts "a massive wave" building into "explosive white foam near the shore", while Théodore Géricault's "A Man Suffering from Delusions of Military Rank" (c.1819-22) is a harrowing portrait of "a suffering soul" incarcerated in a mental hospital. Later on, however, the fun stops: the "row of soppy, second-rate Renoirs live down to every stereotype of this big impressionist softy". Courtauld and Reinhart were fans of the same artists, and their collections are too similar to make this exhibition "exciting". Reinhart's pictures, moreover, aren't nearly as good as Courtauld's.
I disagree, said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. Many pictures here are "off the scale" in terms of quality. Consider the two van Goghs, for instance. Both were painted at a hospital in Arles after the artist cut off his own ear: one shows the claustrophobic interior of his ward, "dominated by a stove's skew-whiff flue pipe"; the other, the facility's "cloister-like inner courtyard". Or there is a "pinkish wintry landscape" by Monet, in which he captures ice breaking up on the Seine, rendering it with "strokes of white, turquoise and indigo". There may be no real "thesis to this somewhat-scattershot endeavour", but the "A-list allure" of the best stuff here makes the show a must.
The Courtauld Gallery, London. Until 26 May
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
James Daunt picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The founder of Daunt Books and managing director of Waterstones reveals his top five reads
By The Week UK Published
-
ABLE accounts: how they work and who can benefit from them
the explainer These state-administered accounts are available to people with disabilities
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: March 7, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
James Daunt picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The founder of Daunt Books and managing director of Waterstones reveals his top five reads
By The Week UK Published
-
6 grand homes in Boulder
Feature Featuring a mountain-facing balcony in Lower Chautauqua and a clover-shaped home in Flagstaff
By The Week US Published
-
Gilbert & George and the Communists: an 'illuminating' look at the 'peculiar' world of the art duo
The Week Recommends The collaborative art pair's journey to Moscow in 1990 is chronicled in this 'excellent' book
By The Week UK Published
-
Alterations: 'riveting' 1970s tailoring comedy is a lot of fun
The Week Recommends 'Retro gem' from the National Theatre's Black Plays Archive 'springs into life' from the start
By The Week UK Published
-
Bergerac: 'darker' reboot of the eighties crime drama
The Week Recommends Irish actor Damien Molony takes over from John Nettles as the Jersey detective
By The Week UK Published
-
Pamela Anderson is 'transfixing' in The Last Showgirl
The Week Recommends 'Quietly touching' film about a Las Vegas showgirl facing the end of her career
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: New takes on French cuisine
Feature Featuring simple dishes, a Michelin star-winning chef, and a cheeky steakhouse
By The Week US Published
-
Film Reviews: My Dead Friend Zoe and Ex-Husbands
Feature A veteran is haunted by her past and a dad crashes his son's bachelor party
By The Week US Published