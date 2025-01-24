Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael: 'titans of Western art' reunited in 'standout' show

Exhibition explores the complex artistic landscape of Florence at the turn of the 16th century

At the turn of the 16th century, Florence was the scene for "what may have been the ultimate clash of the titans of Western art", said Robert Fox in The London Standard.

In about 1504, the "ageing" Leonardo da Vinci, the rising star Michelangelo and the upstart newcomer Raphael all crossed paths in the Tuscan city, "a hotbed of intrigue and turmoil" then home to Machiavelli and the Medicis. The three masters copied, studied and almost certainly drew influence from each other, and – less collegially – competed for patrons. This small, three-room exhibition at the Royal Academy explores the great meeting of minds that took place in Florence that year, bringing together one major, contemporaneous work from each artist: Leonardo's so-called "Burlington House Cartoon", depicting the Virgin and Child alongside Saint Anne and John the Baptist; the Michelangelo sculptural relief known as the Taddei Tondo; and Raphael's "Esterházy Madonna". These masterpieces are bolstered by a series of sketches and copies dating from the period, and the result is "a gem of a show".

