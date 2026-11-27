It’s been 10 years and £437 million in the making but the new London Museum in Smithfield Market has finally opened its doors – to decidedly mixed reviews.

It’s not actually a new museum, said The Independent’s culture editor Jessie Thompson, but the Museum of London, “renamed and rehomed, with a major facelift”. And “the new logo, depicting a pigeon and some glittery poo, proved divisive from the off”.

‘Lack of fun’, ‘lack of content’

“I was speechless” at the sight of it, said art critic Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. “Everything is presented with chic conceptualism, like a taster menu” and “the lack of fun is as noticeable as the lack of content”. It has “a good indoor piazza to hang out, have coffee, read your texts” but the artefacts from London’s long history have been “shoved downstairs”, away from the “cafes and restaurants, chill-out spaces and vibing”. This museum has “lost its soul”.

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The ground floor is “like no museum I’ve ever visited. ”said Alastair Sooke in The Telegraph. People could pass through it “without realising it was a museum at all”. It’s a “colossal” space, like a station concourse, with a shop, a cocktail bar and “sheep-shaped stools” that “inadvertently cast” visitors” as a “witless flock”.

Downstairs in an “open-plan, light-controlled subterranean gallery”, 5,000 objects from the “capital’s boisterous, complex history” are on display. At least, this “feels more like a museum” but the “dense presentation of so many diverse exhibits”, including a white Ford Cortina and a rare 18th-century penis-shaped cup, with a hole at its tip, is “overwhelming”. Within minutes, “I felt as if I were struggling against a seemingly relentless tide of commuters during rush hour”.

‘Triumph’ and ‘inspired’

I think it’s a triumph, said Martin Robinson in The Standard. It “has clearly been developed with care, wit and an understanding of what makes London tick”. Granted, some of the displays are “batshit-crazy”, such as the animatronic giraffe that “wiggles its ears in front of a ‘We love the NHS’ sign” but it “takes you through 2,000 years of London history” and “tells the story of the capital through its people, sounds, tastes and objects”. It’s “absolutely jam-packed with gems”, and “a brilliant new public space”.

The “picture painted here” is of a “multicultural and resilient city, filled with ideas, innovation and beauty” said India Lawrence in Time Out. “It makes you proud to be a Londoner.”

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Museums have to “fight to stay relevant” because “just about any artefact can be viewed online”, so “the aim here is clearly to become a cultural destination with broad appeal”, said Lianne Kolirin on CNN. It’s definitely “stretching the definition of museum to the max”.



There are some “odd decisions” and some “baffling curatorial quirks” but it’s still pretty “stupendous”, said Laura Freeman in The Times. “All of London life is here: the Great Fire and the Great Stink, the plague and the Blitz, Mayfair and Stepney, Wembley and Whitechapel”. And, although it’s “necessarily partial and potted”, some of the presentations are “inspired”. And as for that vast central hall, “cor blimey, as a Londoner might say”.