Noah Davis: a 'spellbinding, spine-tingling' posthumous exhibition

Retrospective traces the 'all-too-brief career' of contemporary artist

Pueblo del Rio: Arabesque (2014)
Pueblo del Rio: Arabesque (2014): like Degas 'transmuted to LA'
Noah Davis's death from cancer in 2015, aged only 32, was "a terrible loss to contemporary art", said Laura Cumming in The Observer.

Based in Los Angeles, he was a pioneering painter who left behind a young family, and an extraordinary body of work, which focused on black life in America. The Barbican's "spacious and loving retrospective" traces Davis's all-too-brief career via 50 of his paintings, most of which he produced over a mere eight years. Davis's work is "steeped in art history"; it shows the influence of everyone from Matisse and Manet to Mondrian and Rothko. But what characterises it is a level of "honesty and heartfelt sincerity" that is rare in 21st century art. Whether Davis is looking at the city at night, his family at different stages, or a flea market trove of other people's family photos from the 1970s, he loves what he is looking at. This is a "beautiful" exhibition and a testament to the artist's unique vision.

