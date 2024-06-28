Roger Mayne: Youth review – an 'absorbing' picture of postwar Britain

Featuring 60 works from the self-taught photographer, the working-class are foregrounded in this exhibition

Goalie by Roger Mayne
Roger Mayne helped 'to shape the visual identity of postwar Britain'
(Image credit: © Roger Mayne Archive / Mary Evans Picture Library)
By
published

"Roger Mayne: Youth" is the first photography exhibition ever staged at London's Courtauld Gallery, said Charlotte Jansen in The Guardian. It features 60 works by Mayne, a self-taught photographer "known for his documents of working-class children on the poor and battered streets of postwar London". 

Born in 1929, he was an Oxford chemistry student when he identified photography as his calling. In the 1950s, he set up in the slums of North Kensington and began documenting the world he saw around him. Mayne "sought to embed himself in the communities he photographed", and although the bombed-out streets he worked in were "virtually uninhabitable", he saw that the area was "vibrating with life". The pictures he took there focused particularly on the local children who used the streets and ruined buildings as a "playground". His work captured both the "harsh reality" of their circumstances, and their "playful innocence in the face of it". This show is a fine tribute to a photographer who helped "to shape the visual identity of postwar Britain". 

