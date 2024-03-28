The art world and motherhood: the end of a final taboo?

Hettie Judah's new touring exhibition offers a 'riveting riposte' to old cliches

Installation view of Acts of Creation: on Art and Motherhood at Arnolfini, Bristol
Installation view of Acts of Creation: on Art and Motherhood at Arnolfini, Bristol
(Image credit: Lisa Whiting / Courtesy Arnolfini and Hayward Gallery Touring)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

"There are good artists that have children," Tracey Emin once said, "they are called men."

Motherhood is underrepresented in art and women have found it difficult to keep creating after having children, but a new exhibition hopes to break this taboo.

