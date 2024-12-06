Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious – an 'enchanting' show

Exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery shines spotlight on artist whose reputation was eclipsed by her husband

Tirzah Garwood The Train Journey
Garwood's works have 'a fairy-tale quality' but are never 'sweet' or 'twee'
(Image credit: Alamy / Steeve x Art)
Tirzah Garwood is an artist who has been ill-served by posterity, said Laura Freeman in The Times. Although a highly accomplished draughtsman and engraver in her own right, she is invariably remembered as "Mrs Eric Ravilious": Garwood (1908-1951), who married the great painter of interwar England in 1930, saw her reputation eclipsed by that of her husband even before his "hero's death" in 1942, when he was lost in a seaplane over the Arctic. And while Ravilious's posthumous fame has never diminished, Garwood, who died from cancer aged just 42, has been all but forgotten.

Now, at long last, a new exhibition has put her in the spotlight. Bringing together more than 80 of her works, it reveals her talent for producing scenes of nature and everyday life that were "part Victoriana, part surrealism" – possessed of "a fairy-tale quality" but never "sweet" or "twee". When the Dulwich Picture Gallery mounted a show devoted to Ravilious in 2015, it was "a huge hit". Can this event replicate its success?

